Illinois construction worker thrown to ground, seriously hurt in suburban Chicago crash

The Brief A pickup truck struck a construction vehicle Thursday night in Long Grove. A worker standing on the truck bed was thrown to the ground and seriously injured. Lake County investigators are reviewing the crash and possible charges.



A construction worker was seriously injured Thursday night in northwest suburban Long Grove after a pickup truck slammed into a construction vehicle he was standing on, throwing him to the ground.

What we know:

Road crews were gathering equipment around 9:15 p.m. on Old McHenry Road near Prairie Wind Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Their truck was parked on the east side of the road with its yellow flashing lights on.

Deputies say a northbound Ford F-350, driven by a 38-year-old Hawthorn Woods man, hit the construction vehicle. The impact threw a 42-year-old worker who had been standing on the truck bed to the ground.

Officials said the worker suffered serious, possibly critical injuries. No other workers were hurt, and the Ford driver was not injured.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the Ford driver struck the construction vehicle.

What's next:

The sheriff's office said once the investigation is complete, "Charges will be reviewed."