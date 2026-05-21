Suspect flees after assaulting two on CTA bus in Logan Square: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched two people on a CTA bus in the Logan Square neighborhood.
According to police, a Black man was on a CTA bus in the 3300 block of W. Belmont Ave. around 11:44 a.m. when he punched two people in the face onboard a CTA bus.
After the suspect allegedly punched the victims, then he exited the bus and fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as 25–35 years old, 5'7"-5'9", 170-180lbs, with black facial hair, wearing a black hat with the Chicago Bulls insignia, black tank top, black pants, black boots, a yellow reflective vest, and carrying a light-colored backpack.
What you can do:
Police are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information should contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK259385.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.