Suspect flees after assaulting two on CTA bus in Logan Square: police

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of punching two people on a CTA bus in Logan Square. The man fled on foot and was described as wearing a black Bulls hat, yellow reflective vest, and carrying a light-colored backpack. Anyone with information should contact CPD Mass Transit Detectives or submit an anonymous tip using reference #JK259385.



Chicago police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched two people on a CTA bus in the Logan Square neighborhood.

According to police, a Black man was on a CTA bus in the 3300 block of W. Belmont Ave. around 11:44 a.m. when he punched two people in the face onboard a CTA bus.

After the suspect allegedly punched the victims, then he exited the bus and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as 25–35 years old, 5'7"-5'9", 170-180lbs, with black facial hair, wearing a black hat with the Chicago Bulls insignia, black tank top, black pants, black boots, a yellow reflective vest, and carrying a light-colored backpack.

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK259385.