Driver charged after Chicago teen takeover leads to crash that hurts 5 police officers

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after five Chicago police officers were struck and injured by a car while trying to break up a teen takeover early Sunday morning on the city’s Near West Side.

Rashad Johnson, of Plainfield, was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and criminal damage to property.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Loomis Street in the Little Italy neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said officers were on foot dispersing a large crowd when a blue sedan traveling westbound in the eastbound lane struck the officers.

Authorities said the vehicle then jumped a curb and crashed into a CPD squad car, a pole and a fence before coming to a stop.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested at the scene. Officers also recovered a firearm from inside the vehicle, police said.

The five injured officers were taken to area hospitals, where each was listed in fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

Johnson is expected to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

In Little Village, in a mass shooting overnight, four teens were shot and wounded.

Police in the area reported hearing gunfire at 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Washtenaw. They found three female teens and a male teen suffering gunshot wounds. They ranged in age from 14 to 18.

It appears other teens were in the area, but the offender ran away.

The four wounded teens were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, all listed in good condition.

What they're saying:

Chicago Police officers’ days off were canceled as part of a Summer Safety Strategy, to have more patrols on the street for Memorial Day weekend.

Superintendent Larry Snelling predicted it could be rough.

"We want to make sure to stop people from being harmed," Snelling said. "They should be safe and enjoy our city. Look around, it’s a beautiful city. We want to make sure people can enjoy it."

Mayor Brandon Johnson also pleaded with parents to do more to prevent "reckless behavior."

"Unauthorized large gatherings can quickly become dangerous, and early this morning, after curfew hours, we saw that firsthand. I am grateful to the officers who responded diligently to help keep people safe and relieved that the officers who were injured are in fair condition," he said in a statement. "I continue to call on parents and guardians to know where their children are and to help ensure they are safe and accounted for. There also must be accountability for the individuals who participated in the violent and reckless behavior. My administration is creating opportunities and safe spaces for young people, but families, communities, and city leaders all have a role to play in keeping our young people safe."