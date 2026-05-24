Teen takeover, mass shooting mark chaotic Memorial Day weekend in Chicago

The Brief More than a dozen people were shot overnight in Chicago as Memorial Day weekend began with gun violence, large teen gatherings, and multiple violent incidents across the city. Five Chicago police officers were injured after an 18-year-old driver allegedly plowed into a crowd near Loomis and Roosevelt before crashing; the suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. In Little Village, four teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18 were wounded in a mass shooting, while city officials increased police patrols and canceled officers’ days off as part of a summer safety strategy.



More than a dozen people were shot overnight, and five Chicago police officers were injured in a violent start to summer in Chicago. The Memorial Day Weekend is underway with gun violence and teen takeovers.

Hundreds of people gathered at Loomis and Roosevelt overnight, blocking traffic. Chicago police began dispersing the crowd and just before 3 a.m., someone drove into the crowd, striking five police officers before crashing into a squad car, a pole and a fence.

The officers were all listed in fair condition at the hospital.

Police say the car was driven by an 18-year-old, who was taken into custody. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

What they're saying:

Mayor Brandon Johnson said, "As I understand it, people were hanging out from 2–3 in the morning. We need parents to know where their children are. And as much as we’re creating opportunities for individuals, the accountability level can’t be just on teenagers."

Police gathered to honor fallen Officer Enriquez Martinez, who was shot during a traffic stop in 2024.

The police union president, John Catanzara, said the administration needs to do more to protect officers.

He said the five officers struck by that car are lucky to be alive.

Catanzara said, "A vehicle is a deadly weapon. Officers could have shot into the car, but they didn’t. Maybe they should’ve."

In Little Village, in a mass shooting overnight, four teens were shot and wounded.

Police in the area reported hearing gunfire at 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Washtenaw. They found three female teens and a male teen suffering gunshot wounds. They ranged in age from 14 to 18.

It appears other teens were in the area, but the offender ran away.

The four wounded teens were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, all listed in good condition.

What they're saying:

Chicago Police officers’ days off were canceled as part of a Summer Safety Strategy, to have more patrols on the street for Memorial Day weekend.

Superintendent Larry Snelling predicted it could be rough.

"We want to make sure to stop people from being harmed," Snelling said. "They should be safe and enjoy our city. Look around, it’s a beautiful city. We want to make sure people can enjoy it."