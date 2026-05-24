5 Chicago police officers hit by car on Near West Side, CPD says

The Brief Five Chicago police officers were injured after a car hit them while they were dispersing a car on the Near West Side early Sunday morning. The driver of the car also hit a CPD vehicle, a pole, and a fence, police said. The driver was then arrested. Charges are pending.



Five Chicago police officers were hit by a car and injured while trying to disperse a large crowd on the city’s Near West Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. Loomis Street in the Little Italy neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The officers were on foot while dispersing the large gathering when they were hit by a blue sedan traveling westbound in the eastbound lane, police said.

After hitting the officers, the car drove over a curb and struck a CPD vehicle, a pole, and a fence before coming to a stop.

The 18-year-old driver of the car was arrested. He was not injured in the crash. Officers also found a gun in the car.

The five officers were taken to local hospitals, each listed in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

Charges against the driver, who was not identified, are pending.