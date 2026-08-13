Chicago weather: Severe storms again possible today

The Brief Storms are possible Thursday afternoon, with the greatest severe weather threat southwest of Chicago. Rain and storm chances continue through the weekend, with highs generally in the low to mid-80s. Drier weather is expected Monday and Tuesday before rain chances return Tuesday night and Wednesday.



Highs today will reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Chicagoland storm chances

Storms are possible during the afternoon. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible, with the greatest concern in areas southwest of Chicago.

LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties are under a slight risk for severe storms, or Level 2 of 5. Most of the rest of the Chicagoland area is under a marginal risk, or Level 1 of 5.

There is also a chance for rain and storms tonight.

What's next:

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for storms again. Highs will be around 80.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for storms Saturday and at night.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for PM storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80. Tuesday is looking good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Rain chances are back Tuesday night and Wednesday.