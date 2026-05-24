Chicago crime: 4 teens shot, injured on West Side, police say
CHICAGO - Four teenagers were shot and injured on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers near the 2500 block of S. Washtenaw Avenue in Little Village heard gunfire around 3 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
They searched the area and found four victims who had been shot and injured, police said. A male gunman had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
The victims were:
- An 18-year-old woman who was shot in the right buttocks and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the left calf and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- A 14-year-old boy who had a graze wound to the right arm and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- A 16-year-old girl who had a graze wound to her right leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
What we don't know:
Police provided no further details. The exact circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.
Area detectives are investigating.