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Chicago crime: 4 teens shot, injured on West Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  May 24, 2026 6:39 AM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago crime: 4 teen shot on West Side, deadly hit-and-run on South Side

Chicago crime: 4 teen shot on West Side, deadly hit-and-run on South Side

There were several breaking news items overnight, including a mass shooting of four teens on the West Side and a deadly hit-and-run crash on the South Side.

The Brief

    • Four teenagers were shot and injured on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.
    • They were all taken to hospitals in good condition.
    • The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

CHICAGO - Four teenagers were shot and injured on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers near the 2500 block of S. Washtenaw Avenue in Little Village heard gunfire around 3 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

They searched the area and found four victims who had been shot and injured, police said. A male gunman had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The victims were:

  • An 18-year-old woman who was shot in the right buttocks and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the left calf and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • A 14-year-old boy who had a graze wound to the right arm and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • A 16-year-old girl who had a graze wound to her right leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police provided no further details. The exact circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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