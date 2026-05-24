Chicago crime: 4 teens shot, injured on West Side, police say

The Brief Four teenagers were shot and injured on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning. They were all taken to hospitals in good condition. The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear.



Four teenagers were shot and injured on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers near the 2500 block of S. Washtenaw Avenue in Little Village heard gunfire around 3 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

They searched the area and found four victims who had been shot and injured, police said. A male gunman had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The victims were:

An 18-year-old woman who was shot in the right buttocks and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the left calf and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy who had a graze wound to the right arm and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old girl who had a graze wound to her right leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police provided no further details. The exact circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Area detectives are investigating.