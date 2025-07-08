Videos show moment Chicago police fatally shoot suspect during West Side chase

The Brief COPA has released bodycam videos from a May police shooting that killed a 19-year-old man. Police say the man's gun discharged, wounding an officer before another officer shot him. The shooting remains under investigation by COPA.



The city’s police oversight agency has released body-camera videos showing the moment a Chicago police officer fatally shot a 19-year-old man in Humboldt Park in May.

WARNING: Some may find the video in this story graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

What we know:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released videos on Tuesday of the May 29 shooting which took place in the 4300 block of West North Avenue.

Police said Tactical Officers tried to stop Nathaniel Fejerang just after 10:30 p.m. in an alley. Fejerang ran into a backyard, and officers followed.

Bodycam footage shows officers struggling with Fejerang on the ground before his gun discharged, hitting an officer in the leg. Another officer then shot Fejerang.

The wounded officer was hospitalized in serious condition. Fejerang was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene, and that the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident can contact COPA at 312-746-3609.