Debate grows over Pritzker’s proposed BUILD housing plan

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker’s proposed BUILD housing plan would shift some zoning authority from local governments to the state to speed up housing construction and address Illinois’ housing shortage. Critics, including some Chicago officials and community groups, argue the plan could weaken local control, alter neighborhood character, and contribute to gentrification and displacement. Supporters say the proposal would expand housing options, reduce development delays, and help create more affordable homes while still allowing for local oversight and preservation efforts.



As the Illinois General Assembly's spring session enters its final days, debate is heating up over Governor JB Pritzker's proposed BUILD plan.

It aims to increase housing inventory, but it could also limit local control — and that's sparking concern among some Chicago officials and neighborhood groups.

What we know:

A group of suburban mayors had previously argued against the proposal; now, some city leaders are expressing their own concern over the BUILD plan — fearing it will take away neighborhood charm and accelerate gentrification.

On Thursday, local nonprofits LUCHA, Association House of Chicago, and Palenque LSNA rallied in Avondale to call on the governor to reconsider the impact of his proposed housing agenda.

Introduced by Pritzker earlier this year, BUILD, which stands for "Building Up Illinois Developments," would largely shift zoning control from local governments to the state.

Supporters, including Illinois Realtors, say it would slash red tape, expedite housing construction, and in turn, lower costs.

But those opposed to it argue that stripping communities of zoning authority could drastically alter their identities — and that new developments could even increase costs for homebuyers and renters alike.

"We want to maintain that local oversight. Communities like us have been deeply affected by developers and realtors buying their way into our communities, and not having any discussion about affordability is just simply unacceptable. We need to discuss how we can fund affordable housing and how we hold developers and corporations accountable, not give them more green lights to continue to push their way into our communities," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez of the 25th Ward.

Sigcho-Lopez, who also serves as chairman of the Committee on Housing and Real Estate, says building without local oversight could contribute to displacement.

"This is one of the main concerns. Communities like Logan Square, Pilsen, and Humboldt Park have been experiencing rapid re-gentrification because of these kinds of developments. It is like death by a thousand cuts. When they continue to build without any affordability, it takes away the ability of communities to push for conversations, to have minimum set-asides," Sigcho-Lopez said.

What they're saying:

Organizations like the Metropolitan Planning Council (MPC) see the benefits of the legislative housing package.

MPC Director of Housing & Community Development Emily Bloom-Carlin says she understands community concerns — and recognizes their validity — but shares that Illinois' housing shortage is so severe, at more than 140,000 homes, the state needs more options in all communities.

"It's a real challenge, and we know that we need more homes in every community across the state," Bloom-Carlin said. "When people talk about multi-unit buildings, I think a lot of folks get nervous — they imagine the 20-story building next to their home. What these provisions really do is legalize some of the homes that we hear the most about. Things like two-flats, triplexes, town homes, small courtyard buildings, cottage courts, and I think most importantly, really small single-family homes that are starter homes for a lot of folks."

She adds that there should be a balance between expanding housing options and preserving beloved community properties.

"If applied thoughtfully, alongside strategic investments in affordability and preservation, we really think they can help remove some of the long-term structural barriers that have reinforced segregation and economic exclusion, and also that have made it challenging for families to find homes that meet their needs in the community of choice," Bloom-Carlin said.

Housing Action Illinois is also supportive of the proposal. The nonprofit focuses its efforts on increasing affordable rental housing and expanding homeownership.

Policy Director Bob Palmer says decades of strong local control have often made it easier for communities to restrict new housing — contributing to the state's broader shortage.

"With a longstanding, almost exclusive focus on local control here in Illinois, it is too easy for individual communities to rationalize and adopt policies that exclude or limit new housing and the people who want to live in that housing," Palmer said. "The BUILD proposal does not invalidate local housing preservation ordinances, such as the Northwest Side Preservation ordinance in Chicago, that use tools such as demolition fees, to preserve existing housing, prevent displacement of existing residents and enact limitations on market forces."

He adds that the goal is to establish overarching standards while still preserving local input in the process.

"Establishing baseline statewide zoning standards for missing middle housing types and improving review timelines will help reduce unnecessary costs and delays, while maintaining adequate local oversight and control," he added.

What's next:

The Illinois General Assembly's spring session ends on Sunday, May 31.

This weekend, lawmakers could vote on key pieces of Pritzker's housing agenda. However, late amendments are always possible, meaning the proposals could change before any final moves are made.