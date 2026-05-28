Indiana lieutenant governor says he 'hates' Islam, deems it 'a demonic death cult'

The Brief Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith is under fire after calling Islam a "demonic death cult" and saying he "hates Islam" during a FlashPoint YouTube appearance, while also saying he loves Muslims and hopes they convert to Christianity. Civil rights and Muslim advocacy groups, including CAIR, condemned the remarks as harmful and potentially dangerous for Indiana’s Muslim community, and invited Beckwith to visit a mosque and meet local Muslim residents. Beckwith defended his comments as expressions of his Christian beliefs and later posted online wishing Muslims in Indiana well, though he reiterated his hope they would become Christian; FOX Chicago has not yet received a response from his office.



Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith is facing criticism after comments he made about Islam during an online political program.

The backstory:

During an appearance on the FlashPoint YouTube channel, Beckwith said he "hates Islam" and described it as a "demonic death cult."

He also said he loves Muslims and hopes they convert to Christianity.

Beckwith argued that Americans should be willing to "hate" what they see as evil or dangerous ideas.

The comments drew strong backlash from civil rights and Muslim advocacy organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which said the remarks could increase fear and hostility toward Indiana’s Muslim community.

The group has invited Beckwith to visit a mosque and meet with Muslim residents.

Beckwith defended the comments as being rooted in his religious beliefs, while critics say the remarks go too far for a statewide elected official.

What's next:

Beckwith later posted on social media wishing Muslims in Indiana "the best," while adding that he hoped they would become Christian.

FOX Chicago has reached out directly to Lieutenant Governor Beckwith's office for comment. His statement is shared below:

"I love and support all groups of people who come to our country legally and assimilate to our culture. Sharia Law does the exact opposite of that and promotes the destruction of our country, our Constitution, and our way of life. I will never apologize for saying the United States of America is now and always should be one nation under God," Beckwith said.