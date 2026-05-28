Shooting involving FBI agent reported on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A shooting involving an FBI agent is under investigation after it occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street on Chicago’s West Side. Authorities have not released details about the shooting, and it is unclear whether anyone was injured. The FBI said the incident is being reviewed by the agency’s Inspection Division.



A shooting involving an FBI agent is under investigation on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the shooting, but the FBI confirmed an agent was involved. It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured.

What's next:

The FBI said the incident is "under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.