Shooting involving FBI agent reported on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A shooting involving an FBI agent is under investigation on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about the shooting, but the FBI confirmed an agent was involved. It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured.
What's next:
The FBI said the incident is "under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the FBI.