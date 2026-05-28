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Shooting involving FBI agent reported on Chicago's West Side

By Cody King
Published  May 28, 2026 4:28 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
FBI investigating agent-involved shooting

FBI investigating agent-involved shooting

Something serious happened on the West Side. The FBI is investigating after federal agents shot someone in Garfield Park. 

The Brief

    • A shooting involving an FBI agent is under investigation after it occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street on Chicago’s West Side.
    • Authorities have not released details about the shooting, and it is unclear whether anyone was injured.
    • The FBI said the incident is being reviewed by the agency’s Inspection Division.

CHICAGO - A shooting involving an FBI agent is under investigation on Chicago's West Side, authorities said. 

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the shooting, but the FBI confirmed an agent was involved. It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured.

What's next:

The FBI said the incident is "under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the FBI. 

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