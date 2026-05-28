Joliet teen charged with murder of teen in fatal apartment stabbing: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the stabbing death of another 17-year-old boy earlier this month, according to Joliet police.
Jae'vion Smith, of Joliet, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to police. He is being charged as an adult.
The backstory:
Around 12:55 p.m. on May 3, police responded to the Riverwalk Homes Apartments, officers found a 17-year-old boy on the fifth floor who had sustained a stab wound. Police also recovered a knife at the scene.
The victim was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. Police announced that he had died from his injuries on Monday. The boy's identity has not yet been released.
Jae’vion Smith (17, Joliet)
RELATED: Boy, 17, dies day after stabbing at Joliet apartment
What we don't know:
Police are still investigating a motive for this incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information or video footage should contact Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Anyone looking to remain anonymous should contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Joliet Police Department.