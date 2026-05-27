Chicago-area man had 1,000 images, video of child sex abuse, sheriff says

The Brief An 18-year-old Frankfort man is charged with possession of child sexual abuse material. A forensic review of electronic devices found about 1,000 images and one video. The suspect was arrested Thursday in Chicago and is being held pending a detention hearing.



A suburban Chicago man is facing 11 felony charges after authorities said they found child sexual abuse material on electronic devices seized from his home.

The backstory:

In September 2025, detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office reviewed an Internet Crimes Against Children cybertip that had been reported by Dropbox.

After executing a search warrant to Dropbox and issuing subpoenas to other providers, 18-year-old Kameron Hayles was identified as the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kameron Hayles

Detectives executed a search warrant Feb. 20 at Hayles’ home in the 21900 block of Thyme Lane in southwest suburban Frankfort. They reportedly seized several electronic devices belonging to Hayles.

A forensic review of those devices uncovered about 1,000 images and one video containing child sexual abuse material, the sheriff's office said.

An arrest warrant was issued on May 19 charging Hayles with 11 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a Class 2 felony.

On Wednesday, Hayles was arrested at a home in the 400 block of 111th Street in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. He was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, where he remains in custody pending a detention hearing.