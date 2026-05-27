Man accused of placing skimming device at Joliet supermarket: police

The Brief Joliet Police are searching for a man accused of attaching a skimming device to a credit card terminal at El Ranchito Supermarket on Cass Street on May 23. Surveillance video allegedly shows the suspect placing the device on the machine before completing a transaction and fleeing when confronted by a store employee. Police recovered the skimming device and ask anyone with information to contact Detective German or Will County Crime Stoppers anonymously.



Joliet Police are searching for a man who allegedly attached a skimming device to a credit card machine at a local supermarket.

According to police, officers responded to El Ranchito Supermarket, located at 561 Cass Street, on May 23 around 2:24 p.m. They received a report that a man had allegedly attached a skimming device to a credit card terminal at one of the store's checkout lanes.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police say they saw a man removing an object from his wallet and making contact with the credit card machine before completing his transaction. When a store employee confronted him, he allegedly fled the store.

Officers recovered the skimming device allegedly used by the suspect, who was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes, and a tan hat during the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Detective German at the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3029. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous should contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Will County online.