Suspect uses hammer in West Loop, Near West Side business break-ins: police

The Brief Chicago Police are investigating two commercial burglaries in the West Loop and Near West Side early May 26 involving two suspects in a white Acura. One suspect used a hammer to break business windows, rummage inside, and steal cash in at least one case. Police urge anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact Area Three Detectives and reference case #P26-3-018.



Chicago Police are alerting the public to recent commercial burglaries in the West Loop and Near West Side, where one suspect used a hammer to break into businesses.

In each of the incidents, the two men arrived at the location via car and then one of the suspects used a hammer to break the front glass windows to gain access to the establishment. Once inside, the suspect rummaged through the business. On one occasion, they took cash from the cash registers. Next, the suspects would leave in the white Acura they arrived in.

The men are described as wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants and black face coverings.

Dates and locations:

300 block of S. Riverside Plz on May 26 at 2:40 a.m. (West Loop)

1100 block of S. Jefferson St. on May 26 at 3:00 a.m. (Near West Side)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep their property perimeter well lit, be aware of crime in the area, report any suspicious activity immediately, and save any video surveillance.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-3-018.