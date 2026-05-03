Teen in critical condition after Joliet apartment stabbing: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A 17-year-old teen is in critical condition after a stabbing at an apartment building in Joliet, according to police.
Around 12:55 p.m., police responded to the Riverwalk Homes Apartments. Officers found a 17-year-old man on the fifth floor who had sustained a stab wound.
The victim was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition.
A male juvenile was detained by police as a person of interest and transported for questioning. Police also recovered a knife at the scene.
What you can do:
Anyone with information or video footage should contact Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Anyone looking to remain anonymous should contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Joliet Police Department.