Teen in critical condition after Joliet apartment stabbing: police

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing at the Riverwalk Homes Apartments in Joliet, where police found him with a stab wound on the fifth floor. The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. Police detained a juvenile person of interest, recovered a knife at the scene, and are seeking tips from the public.



A 17-year-old teen is in critical condition after a stabbing at an apartment building in Joliet, according to police.

Around 12:55 p.m., police responded to the Riverwalk Homes Apartments. Officers found a 17-year-old man on the fifth floor who had sustained a stab wound.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition.

A male juvenile was detained by police as a person of interest and transported for questioning. Police also recovered a knife at the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video footage should contact Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Anyone looking to remain anonymous should contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.