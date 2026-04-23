Former owner of 'Home Alone' house found dead in Chicago suburb after child sexual abuse material charges

The Brief Authorities say 79-year-old John Abendshien of Lake Forest was found dead Wednesday at the Derwen Mawr Nature Preserve. The former owner of the Winnetka home featured in "Home Alone" had been charged last week with seven felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Officials said a preliminary cause of death was not immediately available, and the death remains under investigation.



The former owner of the Winnetka home featured in the movie "Home Alone" was found dead Wednesday in a suburban Chicago nature preserve, about a week after he was charged in a child sexual abuse material investigation, authorities said.

What we know:

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said it was notified by the Lake Forest Police Department at about 5:47 p.m. Wednesday after a deceased man was found at Lake Forest Open Lands: Derwen Mawr Nature Preserve.

The man was identified as 79-year-old John Abendshien of Lake Forest. Authorities said his death is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community at this time.

The backstory:

Abendshien's death comes days after Lake Forest police announced he had been charged with seven felony counts for allegedly having child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

John M. Abendshien | LFPD

Police said officers executed a search warrant last Thursday at a home in the 100 block of Morris Lane after receiving multiple cyber tips indicating an online account tied to Abendshien had been used in the possession, manufacture or distribution of CSAM.

Investigators said the warrant was carried out without incident and that electronic evidence was recovered from the home.

Police said Abendshien was charged with three Class 2 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and four Class 3 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Abendshien appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing, where a judge ordered him released from custody with conditions pending trial.

What they're saying:

"These cases are deeply concerning, and we are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting those involved," Lake Forest Police Chief John Burke said in a statement released after the charges were announced. "We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to protect children and ensure community safety."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Abendshien died. The coroner’s office said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

What's next:

The Lake County Coroner’s Office and Lake Forest Police Department said Abendshien's death remains under investigation.

Dig deeper:

Real estate records show Abendshien previously owned the Lincoln Avenue home in north suburban Winnetka featured in the 1990 film "Home Alone." He owned the property from December 1988 through May 2012.