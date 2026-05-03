Fatal hit-and-run under investigation near Chicago Executive Airport: police

The Brief Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run near the viewing area of Chicago Executive Airport in Prospect Heights, where a man was found dead Sunday morning. Authorities believe the victim may have been struck by a vehicle, but no witnesses, suspects, or involved vehicles have been identified. The area around East Palatine Frontage Road and Milwaukee Avenue is closed, and police are asking the public for information.



Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday near the viewing area of Chicago Executive Airport in Prospect Heights.

Around 9:01 a.m., officers responded to an unconscious man located along the fence line near the viewing area of Chicago Executive Airport, near 79 E. Palatine Frontage Road.

Officials later confirmed the man was dead at the scene. An investigation revealed that the victim may have been involved in a hit-and-run with a vehicle, although no witnesses or vehicles on the scene appeared to be connected to the incident, police say.

According to police, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

East Palatine Frontage Road at Milwaukee Avenue is currently closed due to the ongoing investigation, police say.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Prospect Heights Police Department at 847-398-5511.