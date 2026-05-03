PAWS Chicago rescues 25 beagles from Wisconsin research facility

The Brief PAWS Chicago took in 25 rescued beagles from a Wisconsin research breeding facility as part of a larger effort to relocate about 1,500 dogs. The beagles arrived at the PAWS Chicago Kocourek Medical Center on Saturday. Many dogs are under-socialized after living in cages and will transition to foster homes before becoming available for adoption.



Dozens of beagles rescued from a Wisconsin research breeding facility arrived in Chicago on Saturday.

What we know:

PAWS Chicago took in 25 beagles from Ridglan Farms, a dog breeding and research facility in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin.

The transfer comes after the facility agreed to surrender its state breeding license effective July 1, 2026, to avoid prosecution tied to civil animal cruelty violations, according to court records. 1,500 dogs were relocated as a result.

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Dig deeper:

Officials said the beagles spent their lives in a research breeding environment and were housed in wire cages, according to a state investigation.

Many of the rescued dogs are believed to be under-socialized and may have little exposure to outdoor environments or typical human interaction. Some may have never walked on grass or lived in a home setting.

What's next:

Each beagle will receive an individualized care plan tailored to its medical and behavioral needs.

Once they are medically and behaviorally ready, the dogs will be made available for adoption through PAWS Chicago.