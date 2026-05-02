3 suburban Chicago teens arrested in burglary spree investigation involving stolen car

The Brief Three teenagers from Waukegan were taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say they were involved in the theft of a vehicle and a string of business burglaries. More than 40 business burglaries across Lake County may be connected to this investigation.



A multi-agency investigation into a rise in car thefts and business burglaries has led to the arrest of three Waukegan teenagers, according to Gurnee police.

The backstory:

Police said the arrests happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday after Gurnee detectives spotted a stolen Kia while conducting surveillance in the 500 block of Genesee Street in Waukegan.

Officers from Gurnee, working with the Waukegan Police Department and other agencies across Lake County, took three juveniles into custody: a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

Police believe the teens, all from Waukegan, are connected to both the stolen vehicle and a series of business burglaries that happened overnight in recent weeks.

Police estimate more than 40 business burglaries across Lake County could be tied to this investigation.

What they're saying:

"This case reflects the complexity of investigating a series of related incidents across multiple jurisdictions and the importance of strong collaboration among law enforcement partners," Gurnee Police Chief Jeremy Gaughan said in a statement.

"While investigations like this often take time and may not always be visible to the public, our officers and detectives are working behind the scenes every day to protect our community. We recognize the impact these crimes have had on our business owners, and we hope this development provides a measure of reassurance that those responsible are being identified and held accountable."

What's next:

Police said the investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible. They are also working to identify other people who may have been involved.