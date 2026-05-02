Suburban Chicago man wanted in Mississippi shooting arrested after foot chase: officials

The Brief Authorities say a 27-year-old Hillside man wanted in a Mississippi shooting was arrested in Chicago. Investigators tracked him to a location in Austin, where he allegedly ran before being caught. He remains in custody on out-of-state and local warrants despite his release in one case.



A suburban Chicago man wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in Mississippi is in custody after investigators say they tracked him down on the city’s West Side and arrested him following a brief foot chase.

The backstory:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Laquan Moore, of Hillside, was arrested April 28 with help from the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Laquan Moore | CCSO

Moore was wanted by police in Terry, Mississippi, on a charge of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon. The sheriff's office said the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force asked for help locating him on April 21.

Investigators later learned Moore might be driving a Mercury Grand Marquis with Mississippi license plates. They found the car in the 300 block of North Lotus Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood and began watching the area.

Officers spotted a man matching Moore’s description leaving a building and heading toward the car. When they approached, the man allegedly ran into a nearby parking lot before being taken into custody and identified as Moore.

Moore also had two warrants in the Chicago area — one from Kane County for violating pretrial release conditions tied to a leaving-the-scene-of-an-accident case, and another from Homewood police for theft by deception.

What's next:

Moore appeared in court April 29 at the Markham Courthouse, where a judge ordered him released from custody in the Homewood case.

However, he remains in custody at the Cook County Jail on the Mississippi and Kane County warrants.