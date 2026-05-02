What O'Hare Airport travelers should know after Spirit Airlines suddenly shuts down

The Brief Spirit Airlines abruptly halted operations, affecting passengers at O’Hare International Airport. Chicago officials advise travelers not to go to the airport without rebooking flights. Other airlines are offering reduced fares and adding capacity to help stranded travelers.



Chicago’s aviation department is warning travelers to make new plans after Spirit Airlines abruptly stopped operating, disrupting flights at O’Hare International Airport.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Chicago Department of Aviation addressed the sudden shutdown that is impacting flyers who had travel plans with Spirit.

"O’Hare International Airport recognizes the disruption caused by the sudden cessation of operations by Spirit Airlines and the impact on passengers with upcoming travel plans.

"Customers booked on Spirit Airlines flights beginning Saturday, May 2, should not travel to O’Hare without first securing alternative arrangements with another air carrier. Passengers are encouraged to contact Spirit Airlines directly regarding refunds or credits and to explore rebooking options with other airlines.

"Spirit Airlines served 14 destinations from O’Hare, all of which continue to be served nonstop by other carriers at the airport. Airline partners are working hard to accommodate affected passengers.

"Airport personnel are available to assist with general information; however, rebooking must be completed directly with an airline. Passengers should check with their airline and monitor official channels for the latest updates before heading to the airport."

The backstory:

The U.S.-based Spirit Airlines had been known for offering lower fares that expanded access to air travel.

If you’ve been snagged in their now-defunct flight schedule, here are some things to know on how to get home, and get whole.

"Rescue fares," reduced prices for new flights

Many airlines that used to compete with Spirit are now parachuting in with deals to save their travelers. Airlines including American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines are capping or reducing ticket prices for people to book new flights.

There is a limited window for this deal, which prioritizes now-stranded travelers who need to find a new way to their next destination.

For example, Southwest’s offer is only available in person at an airport ticket counter through Wednesday, May 6, according to industry trade group, Airlines for America and the U.S. Department of Transportation. United, meanwhile, is allowing such bookings for up to two weeks, which can be accessed online.

For those who were planning to fly Spirit and now need to find an alternative to the ultra low cost carrier, American, Allegiant, Frontier and Delta advertised reduced fares on the same routes Spirit once flew.

Many company announcements include maps showing where its routes overlapped with Spirits, which can help narrow the search to find a comparable flight.

"Spirit Airlines played an important role in expanding access to affordable travel and bringing more low fares to more people," said Bobby Schroeter, Frontier’s chief commercial officer. "We recognize this is a difficult time for their customers and team members.

Get your money back in refunds

Spirit Airlines said they were prepared for an "orderly wind-down" of its operations, and that it will automatically process refunds for any flights booked on a credit or debit card.

Travelers who booked through third-party travel agencies should direct refund requests to those agents.

Anyone else who got their reservation through vouchers, credit or points will have to wait and see though Spirit’s bankruptcy process.

If there are questions about whether your money will make a safe landing back to your wallet, there are other ways to try to claw back your cash for the Spirit flight not taken.

The DOT suggests contacting your credit card company and exercising your rights under the Fair Credit Billing Act, by requesting a "chargeback" for services not rendered.

If you purchased travel insurance or it is included in your credit card’s policy and perks, call them to see if they cover "insolvency" or "service cessation."

The last resort would be filing a bankruptcy claim but officials warn this route eats up time and money, and ultimately may only result in a partial refund.

The National Consumers League warned travelers to keep all documentation to prove they were booked for Spirit flights, including receipts, booking confirmations, cancellation notices, and any correspondence with the airline. The nonprofit watchdog organization also urged those affected to act immediately as credit card and insurance companies may have strict deadlines that can be time-sensitive.

"Not all Spirit customers should assume a refund will automatically appear," said John Breyault, the league’s vice president of public policy, telecommunications, and fraud. "When an airline shuts down this suddenly, it’s up to travelers to take proactive steps to have the best chance of getting their money back."

Expanding capacity and perks

American and United both said it is trying to adjust its fleet so it can help more stranded passengers. American said it is looking into tapping larger planes and United said it is potentially adding additional flights on routes where they overlapped with Spirit.

"We are reviewing opportunities to add additional capacity, including utilizing larger aircraft on critical routes — to support as many affected passengers as possible," American said via an Airlines for America statement.

Southwest also said it will offer a status-match, by honoring Spirit’s Silver and Gold status members with its own A-List program.

The car rental company Hertz is also advertising deals for alternative transportation, offering one-way vehicles and up to 25% off for those find "the road might be the fastest way home in scenarios like this one."

I’m an employee. Get me out of here.

Spirit crew members who are stuck at their destination should be granted airline travel benefits, including spare jump seats where available on most major carriers.

American said: "We will provide transportation for Spirit team members who have been displaced on a work trip," according to an Airlines for America statement.

The DOT also said the other companies are offering preferential interviews to help expedite the job search for former Spirit pilots, flight attendants and other employees. American said it will be setting up recruiting events for those former employees.

Why is Spirit Airlines shutting down?

Spirit has struggled financially since the COVID-19 pandemic, facing rising operating costs and growing debt. The company planned a merger with JetBlue in 2023, but the Biden administration intervened and successfully blocked it, citing concerns over reducing competition and driving up air fares for consumers. By the time it filed for Chapter 11 protection in November 2024, Spirit had lost more than $2.5 billion since the start of 2020.

The budget carrier sought bankruptcy protection again in August 2025, when it reported having $8.1 billion in debts and $8.6 billion in assets, according to court filings.

Spirit Airlines signage at the check-in counter at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Expand

Spirit was in negotiations with its creditors to exit bankruptcy as a leaner company later this year, but the surge in jet fuel costs due to the Iran war sent the airline over the edge.

President Donald Trump floated the idea of a bailout, but the deal fell through.

Duffy blames Biden admin for blocking merger

Dig deeper:

Duffy criticized the Biden administration Saturday over its decision to block the Spirit-JetBlue merger in 2023, calling it a "massive mistake."

"Many at the time said this was a disaster; this merger should have been allowed," Duffy said. "And this today would indicate this is not better for travelers, this is not better for pricing, this is not better for competition. Actually it’s worse. We had an airline go down because the markets were trying to allow two airlines to merge, make them stronger and offer more competition."

By the numbers:

Spirit flew about 1.7 million domestic passengers in February, roughly half a million fewer than during the same month a year earlier, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The closure puts thousands of Americans out of work, and consumer advocates say it could impact passengers by reducing airline competition and increasing airfares. Budget-conscious and leisure travelers will likely feel Spirit’s absence the most.

The airline operated more than 675 routes, primarily focusing on cities within the U.S. while also maintaining significant international service to countries such as Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic. Its key operating bases included Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale—its largest hub—Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, and Orlando.