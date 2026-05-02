Group accused of robbing, punching CTA bus rider in Chicago

The Brief Police say a group robbed and punched a CTA bus rider in April. The incident happened in the 5800 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the people involved.



A group of people is being sought in connection with the robbery and assault of a CTA bus rider last month on Chicago’s South Side.

The backstory:

The incident happened around 7:04 p.m. on April 9 in the 5800 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was riding a CTA bus when several people surrounded him and took his belongings. The group then punched the victim in the face multiple times before running off the bus.

CTA bus attack suspects | CPD

What you can do:

Police are encouraging CTA riders to stay aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip online, referencing case number JK211921.