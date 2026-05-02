Chicago police: Man traveling in car shot by woman in another vehicle
CHICAGO - A man traveling in a car was shot Friday morning on Chicago’s South Side, and police say a woman is in custody.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 7:27 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood.
Police said a 42-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was shot in the wrist by a 47-year-old woman traveling in a separate car.
The man took himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
Officers arrested the woman a short time later and recovered a weapon, according to police. No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
No charges have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.