Teen found shot to death inside vehicle on Chicago's South Side identified
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
What we know:
Police said the teen was discovered around 5:18 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
Officers found him unresponsive inside a vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as 17-year-old Joses Miguel M.R. His death was ruled a homicide, caused by a gunshot wound to the head.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.