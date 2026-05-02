Teen found shot to death inside vehicle on Chicago's South Side identified

The Brief A 17-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Joses Miguel M.R. Police say no one is in custody as detectives continue investigating.



A teenage boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we know:

Police said the teen was discovered around 5:18 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Officers found him unresponsive inside a vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as 17-year-old Joses Miguel M.R. His death was ruled a homicide, caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area detectives are investigating.