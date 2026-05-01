Wicker Park taco spot donating Cinco de Mayo sales to build school in Mexico

The Brief Tacombi is giving 100% of holiday sales to fund a school in rural Mexico. The project focuses on a community in Jalisco with limited access to education. Some praise the effort, while others question why the money isn’t staying in Chicago.



A popular taco spot in Wicker Park is turning Cinco de Mayo into a major fundraiser while also drawing mixed reactions online.

Tacombi says it will donate all sales from the holiday to help build a school in rural Jalisco, Mexico.

The company calls it its "biggest initiative yet," with a goal of raising up to $500,000.

A representative says the project is about expanding access to education, noting some children in the area currently travel miles just to get to school.

Tacombi adds it’s partnering with an experienced nonprofit in Mexico and plans to fund not just construction, but also the school’s first year of operations, describing it as "a long-term investment, not just a one-day effort."

Still, the initiative is sparking debate online.

Some people have applauded the move, calling it "a meaningful way to give back." Others have questioned the focus, with comments like, "Why not invest that money into schools here in Chicago?"

In response, the company says it does support local efforts, pointing to programs that provide meals to people experiencing homelessness but admits those initiatives aren’t always publicly highlighted.

"We know where we come from and the community we serve and we have a lot of outreach here, too. We have a program where we are re-starting in two weeks, partnering with houses to feed the homeless. We just don't announce it and shout it out, but this is our biggest project yet," Hilda Ysusi, Culinary Director at Tacombi said.

The school is expected to open by the 2027–2028 school year.

If you'd like to help, you can stop by at any Tacombi location and make a purchase.