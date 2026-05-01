Son charged with murder in father’s death in Orland Park: police

The Brief Ibrahim Kassem, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 77-year-old father, Samir Kassem, in Orland Park. Police found the victim dead in his home April 29 and identified Ibrahim as a suspect before arresting him. Authorities say evidence links him to the crime; his first court appearance is set for Saturday.



A 46-year-old man has been charged with his father's murder in suburban Orland Park, according to police.

Ibrahim Kassem, 46, has been charged with first murder in connection with the death of his father, Samir Kassem, earlier this week.

On April 29, police responded to a 911 call of a man who was dead inside a home in the 14000 block of Concord Drive around 6:31 p.m.

When they arrived, officers say they found Samir, 77, dead at the scene. Officers developed information that Ibrahim was a person of interest in the death investigation, and shortly after, Ibrahim was arrested.

Ibrahim Kassem, 46

With the help of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, investigators say they found evidence linking Ibrahim to his father's murder and charges were later approved.

What's next:

Kassem's first court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.