Chicago weather: Frost advisory tonight, cold start to May

A bit of a raw start to the new month and it will remain rather cold tonight into Saturday morning. We have the frost advisory in place across much of the area tonight, with a few spots on the east side of Lake Michigan under a freeze warning. Bottom line: frost is likely tonight and if you have already planted, bring things inside or at least cover them up.

Temperatures are going to struggle again for Saturday with highs expected to be in the middle 50s. Those along the lakefront will be a few degrees cooler. While we should see sunshine in the afternoon, there may be some pockets of stubborn clouds. The wind will move from the northwest to the northeast through the day and hold under 10mph. Once that wind flips, temps will sink a little bit.

The wind picks up Sunday out of the southwest, holding around 20mph through the day. So while it will be windy, it should be warmer with highs in the 60s. There is a shot at a few showers to dot the area by the afternoon.

Things will warm up even more as we go into Monday with highs jumping into the 70s. Along with that, there is a chance at a couple of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves in.

Behind the front, it will cool down for the remainder of the week. Highs fall back into the 50s and we'll continue with chances for showers Tuesday and Wednesday. We end the week with a mix of clouds and sun and highs trying to get back into the 60s.