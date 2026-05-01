Naperville bank robbed at gunpoint Friday morning, FBI says

The Brief A bank robbery was reported around 9:30 a.m. Friday in Naperville. The suspect showed a handgun and left in a silver Nissan sedan. No injuries were reported; the FBI is asking for tips.



A bank in Chicago's west suburbs was robbed Friday morning, and authorities are searching for the person responsible.

The backstory:

The FBI Chicago said the robbery happened around 9:31 a.m. at the Bank of America at 2775 75th St. in Naperville.

According to investigators, the suspect made a verbal demand for money and showed a handgun during the robbery. No physical injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a Black man with dark, shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. He has a slender build and is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a dark puffy coat with a hood, dark gloves and a surgical mask, and he was carrying a red folder.

Naperville bank robbery suspect | FBI Chicago

The FBI said the suspect left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan that is missing the rear passenger-side hubcap.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call 312-421-6700 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.