South Side Chicago neighborhood sees new homes rise on long-vacant lots

The Brief Eleven new homes are being built on East 118th Street in Roseland. The project is part of a broader effort to turn vacant land into homeownership opportunities. City leaders say future growth, including the Red Line extension, could bring more investment.



A new round of homes is taking shape in Roseland, where vacant lots are being turned into places people can own and live in.

The backstory:

Local groups and county leaders gathered Friday morning to mark the start of construction on 11 new homes along East 118th Street on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The development is part of a broader push to build housing across the city, with a focus on converting long-empty land into homeownership opportunities.

This isn’t the first phase for the block. New homes were added last year, and more are now on the way as the effort expands. Leaders say additional homes are planned in the coming years.

What they're saying:

Speakers at the event said the project represents more than new construction.

"Today isn't just about cutting a ribbon. It doesn't just mark the opening of these beautiful homes. It marks the start of future, the beginning of a community, and the promise that Roseland’s best days are yet to come," said Keshawna, a new homeowner in the area.

Congressman Mike Quigley connected the housing effort to transportation improvements nearby.

"We did the Red Line last week. We’re reminded it's hard to have pursuit of happiness if there's no train to get on, right? You can't pursue those opportunities which can provide happiness. And no one can be happy if they don't have a roof over their head," Quigley said.

Dig deeper:

The project is tied in part to the planned Red Line extension, which would bring train service deeper into the Far South Side. Leaders say improved transit access can help connect residents to jobs and make the area more appealing to potential homeowners.

The Roseland development is one piece of a larger strategy to invest in neighborhoods across Chicago’s South and West sides, where vacant land has remained for years.