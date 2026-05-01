Chicago’s Leo High School celebrates over $5M in scholarships for Class of 2026

The Brief Leo High School’s 33 graduating seniors earned over $5 million in scholarships, highlighted by standout students like Derrick Davis III and Edwin Hernandez, who secured major awards and college commitments. Several students received full-ride opportunities, including Zyaire Campbell, whose emotional announcement underscored the life-changing impact of financial aid for families. School leaders credit a culture of discipline, mentorship, and brotherhood for the success, continuing Leo’s track record of 100% graduation rates and high college placement.



At Leo High School, the sound of young men singing is nothing new. But this time, the spotlight wasn’t on music. It was on something just as powerful — achievement.

"You’ve heard them sing…" one voice echoes over the crowd. This time, those same students are being recognized not for performance, but for academic excellence.

Inside a packed auditorium on National Decision Day, cheers erupted as senior Derrick Davis III announced his future — backed by more than $600,000 in scholarships and a commitment to North Carolina A&T State University.

"I picture myself as a celebrity… before I was even on that big stage," Davis said, reflecting on the confidence he built during his time at Leo.

He’s one of 33 graduating seniors this year. Together, they’ve earned more than $5 million in scholarships — the result of years of discipline, determination, and belief in what’s possible.

That belief is paying off. Twenty seniors also received $2,500 renewable scholarships from Witherite Law Group — support that can follow them well beyond their undergraduate years.

Among the standout stories is Edwin Hernandez.

Accepted to 88 colleges, Hernandez amassed nearly half a million dollars in scholarships before choosing California Polytechnic State University — where he’ll attend on a full ride.

"I was actually taking a nap," he said with a smile. "When I woke up, I saw an email… and I was just excited from there."

But not every moment that day was filled with cheers. Some were filled with tears.

For Quanny Campbell, the emotion came from watching her son, Zyaire Campbell, step into an opportunity she once struggled to reach herself.

"I went to college, but I didn’t get scholarships," she said. "I have student loans… but I’m blessed that my son doesn’t have to experience that."

Zyaire had once considered not attending college at all — not because of his grades, but because of the cost. Then came the moment that changed everything.

Standing before his classmates, he announced he would attend Saint John's University — a school with an annual cost of around $70,000.

What he didn’t say in that moment was he wouldn’t have to pay any of it.

"I got a full ride," he told his mother.

Her reaction? "I was on the floor crying," she said. "My baby got a full ride to college."

For her, those tears marked a shift — from uncertainty to relief, from worry to pride. And in many ways, that transformation reflects the larger story unfolding at Leo.

Legacy:

Assistant Principal Titus Redmond says these scholarships aren’t handed out — they’re earned.

"They write for that money. They research for that. They sit in seminars for that," he said. "They’re being paid for the work they did to further their education."

It’s part of a culture that has defined Leo High School for more than a century. A brotherhood. A support system. A place where, as students say, hard work turns into real opportunity.

"Knowing that it came out to a good success… it feels amazing," one senior said.

Because the story isn’t just about scholarships or college decisions. It’s about what happens when young men are surrounded by belief — in the classroom, at home, and within each other.

At Leo, students don’t just graduate. They leave as part of something bigger — a lifelong network that continues to lift them long after the applause fades.

You may remember Leo High School’s boys choir from "America’s Got Talent", but beyond the stage, the school has graduated 100% of its seniors over the past decade, with more than 96% going on to college, including top universities across the Midwest.