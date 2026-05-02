Evanston man arrested 3 days after person shot in north suburb

The Brief An Evanston man was arrested three days after a shooting that left one person wounded. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. The suspect faces two felony charges and is due back in court later this month.



An 18-year-old Evanston man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured one person in the north suburb.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:08 p.m. on April 26 to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Howard Street, according to Evanston police.

At the scene, officers found evidence of gunfire inside a local business. Shortly afterward, a person with gunshot wounds was located near Main Street and Elmwood Avenue. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators processed multiple scenes, collected evidence, gathered witness statements and reviewed video as part of the case.

On April 29, Arthur Mitchell Jr. was arrested in the 2100 block of Church Street. He is charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, both class 4 felonies.

Arthur Mitchell Jr. | EPD

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Mitchell appeared in court Friday in Skokie. He is due back on May 28, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.