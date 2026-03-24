PAWS Chicago to take in 32 dogs following Los Angeles seizure

PAWS Chicago is preparing to receive over two dozen dogs from California following a large-scale animal seizure in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

Nearly 300 animals were seized in Los Angeles, overwhelming local shelters. PAWS Chicago will take in 32 dogs as part of a transfer effort.

What's next:

The dogs are expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon at a Chicago-area airport before being transported to PAWS Chicago’s Kocourek Medical Center, where they will receive care and be prepared for adoption.