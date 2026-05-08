Man killed, two wounded in broad daylight Englewood shooting: police

The Brief A 31-year-old man was killed, and two others injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Friday morning. Police say multiple offenders exited a sedan and opened fire on the victims on the 300 block of West 75th Street. The two surviving victims, ages 40 and 48, were hospitalized in serious condition, and Area One detectives are investigating.



One person is dead, and two others were injured in an Englewood shooting on Friday, according to Chicago police.

In the 300 block of W. 75th Street, multiple offenders got out of a sedan, pulled out guns and fired shots at a 31-year-old man around 11:56 a.m., police say. A 40-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were also hit by gunfire.

The 31-year-old man was hit multiple times and transported to St. Bernard Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

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The 40-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to his flank and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition.

The 48-year-old was hit in the leg and transported to Christ Hospital and was initially reported in serious condition.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.