Pritzker calls for justice in Sheridan Gorman’s death as family speaks out

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker says the person responsible for Sheridan Gorman’s death should be held accountable "to the fullest extent of the law." Gorman’s family told Fox News she was not in the "wrong place at the wrong time" and is demanding answers. Prosecutors say the suspect opened fire near a Chicago beach; he remains in custody with a court date set for June 1.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out following the death of Loyola student Sheridan Gorman, saying her family deserves justice.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson for the governor says Gorman’s family "remains in Governor Pritzker’s thoughts."

"The family of Sheridan Gorman remains in Governor Pritzker’s thoughts as they grieve and navigate the unimaginable loss of their daughter," the statement said. "He believes the person responsible for their daughter’s death needs to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and with the entire weight and urgency of our justice system that her family deserves."

What they're saying:

As state leaders call for accountability, Gorman’s family is also speaking out publicly.

Gorman’s parents and sister appeared on "The Story" on Fox News Thursday, where they shared their grief and frustration in an emotional interview.

Jess Gorman, Sheridan’s mother, pushed back on comments suggesting her daughter was in the "wrong place at the wrong time," saying, "My daughter was not in the wrong place at the wrong time—this man was."

Those comments were tied to earlier remarks from Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who later apologized, saying her words had been misconstrued by the "conservative media."

Flowers lie on the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach in Chicago on March 23, 2026, near where Sheridan Gorman was fatally shot on the pier. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The family says they are still grappling with the loss of Sheridan, an 18-year-old Loyola University freshman who was shot and killed in Chicago in March.

Prosecutors say the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Medina-Medina, was hiding near Tobey Prinz Beach before stepping out and firing at Gorman and her group as they tried to run. Gorman was shot and killed at the scene.

Investigators say video evidence helped trace Medina to his apartment, where police recovered a gun wrapped in a ski mask near his bed.

During the interview, Sheridan’s sister, Madelon Gorman, spoke about the milestones her sister will miss, saying she was supposed to be her maid of honor and that "you never, ever expect" to lose a sibling in this way.

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The family also raised concerns about policies they believe may have contributed to Sheridan’s death.

Medina-Medina is an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela who had previously been taken into custody and released more than once. Authorities say he entered the United States in 2023 after being detained at the southern border and is accused of being unlawfully present in the country and possessing a firearm.

Court records show he had an active warrant tied to a 2023 shoplifting case at the time of his arrest. His public defenders say he has a developmental disability linked to a prior gunshot wound to the head.

Federal officials say he was first apprehended by Border Patrol in 2023 and later arrested again before being released following a shoplifting case.

During the interview, Sheridan’s mother said, "ICE could have saved our daughter twice," adding that the situation shows a failure to prioritize public safety.

Her father, Tom Gorman, also questioned whether policy decisions played a role, saying he is left wondering if his daughter’s death was the result of "bad policy."

The family also described their frustration with the city’s response in the days after the shooting, with Sheridan’s mother calling it "more than infuriating."

The Gormans say they are not a political family, but now want answers and accountability in the wake of Sheridan’s death.

What's next:

Medina remains held at the Cook County Jail. His next court date is set for June 1 after an earlier delay tied to a tuberculosis diagnosis. He has pleaded not guilty to Gorman's murder.