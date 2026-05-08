Second arrest made in daytime shooting near Evanston High School: police

The Brief Police arrested a second suspect, 18-year-old Jourdin A. Hill, in connection with an April 23 shooting at Mason Park in Evanston, where two groups exchanged gunfire but no one was injured. Nearby schools, including Evanston Township High School, were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown due to the incident. Hill faces multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, and remains in custody pending his next court hearing; police are still seeking additional information from the public.



A second person has been arrested in connection with an Evanston shooting in April, according to police.

The backstory:

On April 23, police responded to reports of gunfire at Mason Park around 12:13 p.m.

Due to the park’s proximity to Evanston Township High School, officials placed the school on a soft lockdown as a precaution, police said. Other District 65 schools and a nearby private preschool were also notified.

The investigation determined that two small groups of people exchanged gunfire in the park before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

Detectives identified Jourdin A. Hill, 18, of Evanston, as a person of interest and arrested him on May 6.

Hill has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

What's next:

He will remain in custody until his next court hearing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Evanston Police Department. Any anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 (CRIMES), starting the message with "EPDTIP," followed by the information.