Shooting at Evanston park between two groups leads to school lockdowns, police say

The Brief Evanston police say two groups exchanged gunfire at Mason Park around 12:15 p.m. Thursday; no injuries were reported. Nearby schools, including Evanston Township High School, were placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution; all lockdowns have been lifted. Police recovered shell casings and will increase patrols; anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.



Evanston police are investigating a shooting involving two groups at Mason Park on Thursday that prompted a soft lockdown at nearby schools.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 12:15 p.m. at Mason Park near Church Street and Florence Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw several people fleeing on foot.

After reviewing video, detectives determined two small groups exchanged gunfire in the park before leaving the area.

Due to the park’s proximity to Evanston Township High School, officials placed the school on a soft lockdown as a precaution, police said. Other District 65 schools and a nearby private preschool were also notified.

All lockdowns have since been lifted.

Police recovered multiple shell casings at the park. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Police said they will increase patrols during school arrival and dismissal for the rest of the week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5000 or submit tips by texting "EPDTIP" to 274637.