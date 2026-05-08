From Chicago rail yard to rescued: Inseparable dogs find their forever home together

The Brief Two bonded dogs, Bird and Dee, rescued near a Chicago rail yard, were taken in by Anti-Cruelty and quickly captured attention for their close relationship. Their story went viral on social media, leading to their joint adoption into a larger family Thursday night. Anti-Cruelty says the adoption highlights community support, while other animals remain available for $50 adoption fees through May 17.



Two inseparable dogs rescued near a Chicago rail yard have a new chapter — and they’re starting it side by side.

The backstory:

Bird and Dee arrived at Anti-Cruelty, a Chicago nonprofit, earlier this week after being found abandoned near a rail yard, officials said.

"From the moment they entered care, staff observed the two remaining constantly by each other's side," the organization said in a statement.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed the bonded pair cuddled closely in their kennel, with Bird often curled up on top of Dee.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bird and Dee at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty. (Anti-Cruelty)

After capturing widespread attention online, the dogs were adopted together late Thursday night, and their family grew from two members to six.

"This story resonated with so many people because the bond between Bird and Dee was impossible to miss," said Darlene Duggan, president of Anti-Cruelty. "We are deeply grateful to every person who shared their story and helped them find a home together. Their adoption is a reminder of what can happen when a community comes together for animals in need."

Staff members who cared for the pair during their stay said their adoption was emotional and rewarding, knowing that they would stay together.

What's next:

Other animals at Anti-Cruelty are available for adoption. Fees are $50 through May 17.

More information and adoptable pets are available on the organization’s website.