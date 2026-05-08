Indiana man gets 117 years for murder, attempted murder in June 2023 shooting

The Brief An Indiana man, Dejuan Boyd McIntyre, was sentenced to 117 years in prison for murder and attempted murder in a June 2023 Merrillville shooting. One victim, Ashley Bitikofer, was killed, while another, Michael Lehman, survived multiple gunshot wounds. The sentence includes 65 years for murder, 15 years for a firearm enhancement and 37 years for attempted murder, to be served consecutively.



An Indiana man has been sentenced to 117 years in prison following his convictions for murder and attempted murder in a June 2023 shooting in Merrillville.

The backstory:

Dejuan Boyd McIntyre was sentenced Friday to 65 years for murder, 15 years for a firearm enhancement and 37 years for attempted murder, according to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Pictured is Dejuan Boyd McIntyre. (Lake County Prosecutor's Office)

The charges stem from a June 8, 2023, shooting near the 6400 block of Mississippi Street. Police responding to reports of gunfire found two people with gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

One victim, Ashley Bitikofer, died at the scene. The second victim, Michael Lehman, survived multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

Investigators later identified McIntyre as the shooter.

What's next:

McIntyre’s sentences will be served consecutively, totaling 117 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.