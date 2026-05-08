Indiana man gets 117 years for murder, attempted murder in June 2023 shooting
CROWN POINT, Ind. - An Indiana man has been sentenced to 117 years in prison following his convictions for murder and attempted murder in a June 2023 shooting in Merrillville.
The backstory:
Dejuan Boyd McIntyre was sentenced Friday to 65 years for murder, 15 years for a firearm enhancement and 37 years for attempted murder, according to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.
Pictured is Dejuan Boyd McIntyre. (Lake County Prosecutor's Office)
The charges stem from a June 8, 2023, shooting near the 6400 block of Mississippi Street. Police responding to reports of gunfire found two people with gunshot wounds, according to court documents.
One victim, Ashley Bitikofer, died at the scene. The second victim, Michael Lehman, survived multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.
Investigators later identified McIntyre as the shooter.
What's next:
McIntyre’s sentences will be served consecutively, totaling 117 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.