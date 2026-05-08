Rosalie Winter: Missing Countryside woman may be in danger, alert issued

The Brief A 69-year-old Countryside woman, Rosalie Winter, was reported missing early Friday, prompting an endangered missing person alert. She was last seen about 5 a.m. near 61st Street and Meadows Drive and is described as 5-foot-4 with white hair, wearing a light blue coat, gray hoodie, blue jeans and light blue sneakers. Authorities say she has a condition that puts her in danger; anyone with information is urged to contact police or call 911.



A 69-year-old woman was reported missing in suburban Chicago early Friday, prompting an Endangered Missing Person Alert.

What we know:

Illinois State Police issued the alert on Friday for Rosalie Winter, of Countryside.

Pictured is 69-year-old Rosalie Winter. (Illinois State Police) Expand

She was last seen about 5 a.m. near the corner of 61st Street and Meadows Drive.

Winter is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and light blue sneakers, police said.

What we don't know:

Authorities said Winter has a condition that places her in danger, but have not released additional details.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Winter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Countryside Police Department at 708-352-2171 or call 911.