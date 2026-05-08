Rosalie Winter: Missing Countryside woman may be in danger, alert issued
COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. - A 69-year-old woman was reported missing in suburban Chicago early Friday, prompting an Endangered Missing Person Alert.
What we know:
Illinois State Police issued the alert on Friday for Rosalie Winter, of Countryside.
Pictured is 69-year-old Rosalie Winter. (Illinois State Police)
She was last seen about 5 a.m. near the corner of 61st Street and Meadows Drive.
Winter is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and light blue sneakers, police said.
What we don't know:
Authorities said Winter has a condition that places her in danger, but have not released additional details.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Winter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Countryside Police Department at 708-352-2171 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Illinois State Police.