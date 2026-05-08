$1M Illinois Lottery winner in Chicago still hasn't claimed their prize

The Brief A $1 million winning Lotto ticket was sold ahead of Thursday's drawing. The ticket matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 drawing. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.



A winning Illinois Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in a Chicago neighborhood and the winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

The winning Lotto Million 1 ticket was purchased at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W. 87th St., in the Ashburn neighborhood. It matched all six numbers drawn Thursday night: 5-8-13-44-48-50.

Chicago store sells winning lottery ticket

What they're saying:

Store owner Abed Ayesh said he believes the ticket may belong to one of the business’s regular customers.

"We see over 500 customers daily and know many of them by name," Ayesh told the Illinois Lottery. "While we don’t know who the winner is yet, I have a strong feeling it’s a regular Lotto player from our area. We can’t wait to celebrate with them."

Lucky Mart has operated in the neighborhood for more than four decades and will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Ayesh said part of the money will go toward a donation to a local youth baseball league.

Lottery officials said the winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

By the numbers:

The Illinois Lottery said the jackpot marks the fifth Lotto prize of $1 million or more awarded in the state this year. Players have claimed more than 2.1 million winning Lotto tickets so far in 2026, totaling nearly $27.8 million in prizes.