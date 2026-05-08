No charges for Aurora officers involved in deadly shooting of 19-year-old man, prosecutors say

The Brief Kane County State’s Attorney ruled Aurora police officers will not face charges in the March 19 fatal shooting of Christopher Lepe, 19, finding their use of deadly force justified. Lepe led officers on a high-speed chase after injuring a Geneva officer, then exited his vehicle holding what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle and pointed it at police; the weapon was later identified as an air gun. Officers shot Lepe after he aimed the weapon at them; he later died at a hospital, and officials said officers reasonably believed they were preventing serious harm.



The Aurora police officers involved in the fatal March shooting of a 19-year-old man will not be charged, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

After an independent review, the state's attorney determined that the officers who shot Christopher Lepe had the reasonable belief that the deadly force they used was necessary to prevent further death or great bodily harm to themselves and others.

Authorities say Lepe, of Aurora, was wanted for aggravated battery on a Geneva police officer.

The backstory:

On March 19, a Geneva police officer saw a suspicious vehicle on the 1500 block of S. Randall Road around 1:30 a.m., according to authorities. The officer believed the car was connected to reports of windows being shot by a BB gun in Geneva, Aurora, North Aurora and St. Charles.

The officer found Lepe inside the car with an open bottle of alcohol and slurred speech, according to reports. When the officer told Lepe to get out of the car, Lepe moved to drive away and the officer tried to grab the steering wheel and depress the brake. Lepe sped away, and the officer was flung from the car, suffering a completely fractured kneecap.

Aurora police found Lepe and attempted to pull him over. When he did not, a pursuit ensued involving Aurora Police and Kane County Sheriff's Office units.

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During the pursuit, Lepe allegedly excessively sped and blew through several stop signs. The chase finally ended when spike strips were used at Broadway and Hazel Avenue in Aurora. Four squad cars surrounded Lepe's car and the officers exited their vehicles.

After several commands, Lepe exited the car brandishing what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle in his right hand. The weapon was later discovered to be an air gun, according to the state's attorney.

Reports say Lepe pointed the rifle up, then down, then directly at an Aurora police officer. Two Aurora officers fired several rounds and struck Lepe multiple times.

A K9 was released to pull Lepe out of the car and officers provided medical aid as soon as it was confirmed he was no longer a threat. Lepe was transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead.

Kane County Sheriff's deputies did not fire their weapons at the scene, the state's attorney said.

The Kane County Coroner's Office determined Lepe died from multiple gunshot wounds and also had a .125 blood alcohol concentrate level and cannabis in his system.

What they're saying:

"In conducting this review, my office thoroughly examined all available body-worn camera footage, squad vehicle camera footage, and other evidence," Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser said. "It is clear to me that the officers here had reasonable belief that their use of force was necessary to protect themselves and others from great harm. The officers had no way of knowing the realistic-looking rifle Mr. Lepe armed himself with and pointed at them was not real. My condolences go out to his family for their tragic loss."