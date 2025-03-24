Aurora police release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting

WARNING: The police bodycam video in this story is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Brief Aurora police released bodycam footage of the March 19 fatal officer-involved shooting. The shooting resulted in the death of 19-year-old Christopher Lepe after a police pursuit. Officials say an independent investigation into the shooting is ongoing.



KANE COUNTY — The Aurora Police Department has released bodycam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of March 19 following a police pursuit that began in Geneva.

Authorities say the suspect, Christopher Lepe, 19, was wanted for aggravated battery on a Geneva police officer.

What we know:

According to authorities, the incident began around 1:30 a.m. when a Geneva officer approached a vehicle in a parking lot on South Randall Road.

The driver, suspected of being intoxicated, allegedly refused to exit the car and drove off, dragging the officer with his vehicle.

Aurora officers later spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit that ended near South Broadway and Hazel after police deployed stop sticks.

Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross says Lepe displayed a weapon, prompting two officers to fire. Officers provided aid before paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office confirmed Lepe’s death and conducted an autopsy, though the official cause and manner of death are still pending. Toxicology samples were collected for further analysis.

On Monday, Aurora police released bodycam footage, along with dispatch audio and other recordings related to the incident.

In a statement, Chief Cross said the decision to release the footage was made in the interest of transparency.

"We want to be upfront—this footage contains graphic content and may be difficult to watch," he said. "However, transparency is a cornerstone of our commitment to this community, and we believe it’s important to share this information."

What's next:

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kane County Major Crime Task Force continue to investigate the shooting. Officials say they will not provide further details until the independent investigation is complete.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin acknowledged the release of the footage and its impact on the community.

"My heart is with everyone affected by this incident—those involved, their families, and our entire Aurora community," he said. "I want to assure you that transparency and accountability remain top priorities for our city."