Two Chicago businesses team up for a recipe of innovation

The Brief Two Chicago Asian cafés—Tso Good and VietFive Coffee—teamed up to combine their specialties (sandwiches and Vietnamese coffee) into a collaborative menu rooted in shared cultural values. The partnership reflects their immigrant backgrounds, emphasizing hospitality, community, and storytelling through food as a way to connect with customers. Their collaboration, boosted by social media and student outreach, highlights cooperation over competition while promoting Asian culture as part of the broader American experience.



Two of Chicago’s popular Asian cafés are combining to share food, drink, and the culture of hospitality. It’s a collaboration of different cuisines.

The backstory:

The sandwiches at Tso Good, 843-1/2 W. Belmont, in Lake View and the iced coffee at VietFive,1116 W. Madison, in the West Loop combined for a recipe of innovation.

Both owners had a vision, based on the way they grew up.

"I mean, when you come over to our houses, they don't, you don't usually get asked, ‘how are you doing?’" said Derek Intapura.

Instead, it's, "have you eaten yet?"

That’s how Asians greet each other.

It’s also how two stars of the Asian restaurant scene in Chicago aligned their goals, to comfort customers through collaboration.

VietFive Coffee sources beans directly from the founder’s family farm in Vietnam.

The coffee was a hot commodity when it debuted at Tso Good.

Tso Good specializes in Asian-influenced chicken sandwiches and burgers, which were a smash hit at VietFive.

The food and drinks popped up in a value meal combo.

The owner of VietFive, Tuan Huynh, said, "So he has a Thai background. I’m from a Vietnamese background. There's still a synergy and celebration as we put our immigrant stories into our product and service. And hopefully Chicago and the people that that interact with our, our platforms can relate to that."

The idea pairs well with their social media platforms.

The Illinois Tech Student Government Association is in the house recording posts promoting a special for college students.

Feeding cash-strapped college students is one way the restaurant owners nurture a new audience.

Intapura said, "So and then from there, you know, the buzz on the social media and stuff, it really, really snowballs."

Huynh added, "We build, we share our story, build community, and we do it through the celebration of our culture."

Intapura said, "Like, I think that's the easiest way to share culture is through food and through food gathered around a table. And through food, you get to share stories."

It’s a temporary partnership, but both businesses got a boost.

Huynh said, "But I want people to understand our culture more and that and let people know that we're here too. We're part of the American fabric as well… And as a business, we we're not competitive. It's more about being in partnership and collaboration so that we can all rise, that we can all lift one another up."

Sandwiches and coffee, Thai and Vietnamese. Blending like the perfect pour.