How the GLP-1 weight loss trend is changing wedding dress shopping

The Brief Some bridal shops say more brides using GLP-1 medications are leading to major dress size changes before weddings. A Chicago bridal boutique says it has introduced waivers to help navigate the trend. Shop owners say the goal is to reduce stress and help brides feel confident on their wedding day.



As GLP-1 weight-loss medications continue growing in popularity, some bridal shops say they are adapting to a new challenge: brides losing multiple dress sizes between ordering their gown and walking down the aisle.

Sew Bridal Boutique in Edison Park says the shift has become especially noticeable over the last year.

What we know:

Traditionally, brides order wedding dresses nine to 12 months before their wedding date. But boutique owner Kelly Clark says some brides using GLP-1 medications are now waiting until much closer to the wedding to shop because of expected weight loss.

"That timeline for some brides has shifted to four to six months," Clark said.

The shop says it has also seen an increase in brides buying dresses directly off the rack.

What they're saying:

"We started realizing, like, okay, this is definitely going to affect our brides and our timelines," Clark said.

Clark says the boutique created what it calls an eight-week shift program.

"We have specific dresses that can ship in eight weeks, so women won't lose as much weight from when they order the dress to when it comes in, and we start alterations," she said.

Dig deeper:

The boutique says major size changes can make alterations much more difficult and expensive, especially for gowns with intricate lace, bead work, or detailed construction.

Clark says brides now sign waivers acknowledging the possibility their dress may no longer fit properly if significant weight changes occur before the wedding.

"Some brides are choosing to go more aggressive, and some brides are choosing to just lose a little bit," Clark said.

The shop says its best advice for brides is to order for the size you are right now.

What's next:

Even with changing timelines and new policies, the boutique says its focus remains the same: helping brides feel confident and excited during the wedding dress shopping experience.

"We just come from the place of, like, whatever you have to do for your big day to feel confident. We support it. So we're trying really hard to pivot," Clark said.

Clark says it's all about the experience for such a special moment.

"We have a lot of fun here," Clark said. "No stress. We try to make it, like, the least stressful possible, like we really try to hold their hand and walk them through it."