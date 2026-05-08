Chicago weather: Warm, dry conditions expected for Mother’s Day weekend

Warmer temperatures and generally dry conditions are expected across the Chicago area this Mother’s Day weekend, offering favorable weather for outdoor plans.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions. While most of the region is expected to stay dry, a slight chance of isolated showers could develop late in the day, mainly south of Interstate 80.

Sunday is expected to be cooler but sunny, with highs in the low 60s, a few degrees below average for this time of year. Overnight lows will remain in the 50s.

Looking ahead, Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s, followed by a return to the 60s on Tuesday, when the next chance for showers and possible storms arrives. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 70s by later in the week.