Video surveillance captures smash-and-grab at Blue Island seafood restaurant

The Brief Four suspects broke front windows at El Camarón Coketo. The owner says each gaming machine holds at least $5,000. The incident is part of a statewide rise in gaming machine burglaries.



Thieves smashed into a Blue Island seafood restaurant and targeted gaming machines in an overnight burglary.

This is the latest smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera, this time in Blue Island.

The owner says four suspects smashed the front windows of his restaurant, El Camarón Coketo, a seafood restaurant, and went straight for the business’s gaming machines.

The owner says it’s still unclear how much money was taken, but adds each machine can hold at least $5,000.

The incident is part of a larger trend across Illinois.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, more than 470 burglaries targeting video gaming businesses were reported statewide last year with more than 2.7 million dollars stolen. Dozens more cases have already been reported this year.

The owner is now speaking out, saying he’s frustrated over what he describes as a lack of police presence in downtown Blue Island, especially along main street.

What they're saying:

"Thankfully, we’ve been here for five years and this has never happened. The only thing that I want to ask the Blue Island Police Department is to at least have more security for businesses out here on the main street. That’s all I ask so that businesses don’t have to deal with these crime sprees because it’s happening a lot. I’m thinking of removing these gambling machines because it attracts people who are doing the smash and grabs. I’m just asking for more security," said Mauro Gomez, owner.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on any suspects and have not announced any arrests.