New bodycam video released in fatal Humboldt Park police shooting

The Brief Newly released bodycam footage shows Chicago police fatally shooting 41-year-old Derek Jordan after a chaotic crash in Humboldt Park involving a fleeing vehicle linked to an earlier shooting. Police say the suspect struck a pedestrian, a CTA bus, and vehicles before officers fired; a gun was recovered, and two officers and a pedestrian were injured but survived. Jordan’s family disputes the police account, raising concerns about identification and use of force, while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates.



New body camera footage has been released of a deadly police-involved shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park in March.

What we know:

Chicago police shot and killed 41-year-old Derek Jordan who fled from officers and hit multiple vehicles and a woman with his car in the Humboldt Park area on March 9.

The shooting occurred around 5:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue.

Officers tried to stop a car in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the day. The car fled from police and hit a female pedestrian in the street but continued to flee, police said.

The car then hit a CTA bus in traffic and came to a stop. Police said the car hit the bus multiple times and hit an unmarked squad car.

RELATED: New video shows chaotic moments before Chicago police shoot suspect after crash

As officers tried to take the suspect driver into custody, one officer fired their gun, hitting the suspect. A gun was found in the car.

The suspect had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The female pedestrian was hospitalized with a lower body injury and was listed in good condition.

Two officers were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed Jordan was wanted in connection with an incident on I-290 in Oak Park earlier that day, which impacted traffic for several hours. Police said a gun was recovered from his vehicle.

The other side:

Jordan’s family says the official account raises questions.

His cousin, Jasiman Griffin, said a public alert about the earlier expressway shooting described a different suspect.

"It was a citizen's alert that was sent out to the public that it was a white male that was involved in the shooting on I-290," Griffin said. "They are saying the car was stolen when we have the registered owner of the vehicle right here with us today."

Witnesses also described confusion at the scene immediately after the shooting.

RELATED: Family seeks answers after man fatally shot by Chicago police in Humboldt Park

Brown said after an officer fired several shots, other officers appeared to intervene.

"They were pushing the officer away that shot and killed him, telling him to put his gun back in the holster, get out of here," Brown said.

Cellphone video captured nearby shows Jordan’s vehicle moving back and forth before eventually striking a bus.

Jordan’s relatives say officers had time to slow the situation down instead of resorting to deadly force.

"There was no de-escalation," Griffin said. "Even if there was a back and forth for over a minute, why not shoot the tires? You shot six times into a vehicle with tinted windows. You didn't know who was in the vehicle."

Law enforcement sources say officers are trained to neutralize threats and that, in some situations, a moving vehicle can be considered a deadly weapon. However, police training also instructs officers to move out of the path of a moving vehicle when possible.

For Jordan’s family, the focus is now on remembering the man behind the headlines.

His mother, Christine Thompkins, said her son was more than the brief description she saw in early reports.

"He's a human being, a father, a cousin, an uncle, a friend to a lot of people," Thompkins said. "And the only thing we saw on the headline was Black male shot by CPD."

She says the loss has been devastating.

"I can't sleep. I can't eat. I haven't eaten in three days. I can't even plan a funeral," she said.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.