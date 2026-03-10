New video shows chaotic moments before Chicago police shoot suspect after crash

The Brief Newly obtained video shows the moments before Chicago police fatally shot a man Monday in Humboldt Park. Police said the driver, who was wanted in connection to an earlier shooting, struck a pedestrian, a CTA bus and an unmarked squad car before officers fired. The man later died at a hospital, while the pedestrian and two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



New video obtained by Fox Chicago shows a deadly confrontation between Chicago police and a man on Monday.

What we know:

Close friends and family members of the man who was killed told Fox Chicago he drove around the block and came down an alley in the 800 block of North Homan Ave near Chicago Avenue but was boxed in by a CTA bus in the front.

Police have confirmed the driver hit a female pedestrian in the street before striking that bus multiple times, along with an unmarked squad car, which is seen right behind the suspect’s car.

The new angle gives us a better idea of what happened in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.

In the video, you can see officers trying to break the windows of the car, while the driver is trying to get out of the alley.

The car is seen trying to go forward and backwards, and at one point while the car was in reverse, an officer is seen on the ground before getting right back up. It was only three seconds later, when an officer fired six gunshots, striking the man inside.

He had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Chicago police said the person in that car was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier in the day. Illinois State Police said they’re investigating whether this person was connected to a shooting on I-290 in Oak Park that happened earlier in the day, which impacted traffic for several hours. Police said a gun was recovered from his vehicle.

The female pedestrian was hospitalized with a lower body injury and was listed in good condition. Two officers were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

What's next:

The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.