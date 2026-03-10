Chicago's new safety strategy shows promising results in key neighborhoods

The Brief Violent crime dropped 40% in Little Village and 10% in West Garfield Park during the first year of the Community Safety Strategy. The plan focuses on prevention, partnerships and neighborhood-led solutions. Leaders say early progress shows promise, but more work remains.



Chicago leaders say a new community-driven safety strategy is starting to show measurable results, and that the data points to improvements in several neighborhoods that have historically faced high levels of violence.

What we know:

The city’s Community Safety Strategy, also known as the "People’s Plan," focuses on a mix of community partnerships, violence prevention programs, and targeted investments aimed at addressing the root causes of crime.

In neighborhoods where the strategy has been implemented, early numbers suggest progress.

By the numbers:

City data shows violent crime in Little Village has dropped 40 percent, while West Garfield Park has seen a 10 percent decrease over the first year of the strategy. Leaders say those changes reflect the impact of coordinated efforts between community organizations, outreach workers, and city agencies.

In Austin, the approach relies heavily on partnerships with community groups that have deep roots in the neighborhood. Those organizations work directly with residents, young people, and individuals most at risk of being involved in violence.

"Prevention does work alongside intervention," said Garien Gatewood, Chicago's Deputy Mayor for Community Safety. "Community members are the ones who are living through these experiences, and they've been living through this for quite some time. This is why it was important that when we set out with the People's Plan for Community Safety, we didn't try to build something without community. We sat down with community members."

Advocates say the strategy goes beyond traditional policing by investing in programs that focus on conflict mediation, job opportunities, mental health services, and youth engagement.

But supporters of the plan say statistics alone don’t tell the full story.

Hyson Harper knows that firsthand.

Local perspective:

Harper grew up in Austin and admits there was a time when he was part of the problem in the neighborhood. After being shot multiple times and serving time in prison, he turned his life around. Today, he serves as CEO of Anchor Chicago — one of the organizations helping implement the community safety strategy.

"At one point in time, I saw people getting killed every day," said Harper. "I don’t see that anymore. That’s how you measure change."

Harper says the work happening on the ground is about building trust and creating real opportunities for people who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

Community leaders say that combination, of data-driven strategy and neighborhood leadership, is key to sustaining long-term progress.

"We’re starting to see investments come into these communities," said Harper. Children have options outside of just looking for a job. Now they’re able to pursue owning a business. That’s the whole point of the People’s Plan."

What's next:

City officials acknowledge the work is far from finished, but they say the early results show what can happen when communities, organizations, and the city work together toward the same goal.

For neighborhoods like Austin, Little Village, and West Garfield Park, the hope is that the progress seen so far is just the beginning.